Traders Buy Large Volume of Ovintiv Put Options (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,557 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 230% compared to the average daily volume of 1,684 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

NYSE OVV opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.74. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $57.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

