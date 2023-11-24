Titon (LON:TON) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Titon (LON:TON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Titon Price Performance
LON TON opened at GBX 65 ($0.81) on Wednesday. Titon has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 91 ($1.14). The stock has a market cap of £7.31 million, a PE ratio of -1,300.00 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Titon Company Profile
