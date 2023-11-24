Titon (LON:TON) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Titon (LON:TON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Titon Price Performance

LON TON opened at GBX 65 ($0.81) on Wednesday. Titon has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 91 ($1.14). The stock has a market cap of £7.31 million, a PE ratio of -1,300.00 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Get Titon alerts:

Titon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.