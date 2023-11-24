Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Insider Sells £20,945.28 in Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) insider Edward Rimmer sold 65,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.40), for a total value of £20,945.28 ($26,204.53).

Shares of TIME stock opened at GBX 34.10 ($0.43) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.77. The company has a market cap of £31.55 million, a PE ratio of 852.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Time Finance plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 37 ($0.46).

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

