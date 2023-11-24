The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,084.50 ($13.57) and last traded at GBX 1,084.50 ($13.57), with a volume of 408933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 997.20 ($12.48).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a GBX 12.75 ($0.16) dividend. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 9,500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SGE. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.26) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.39) to GBX 1,300 ($16.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.76) to GBX 1,250 ($15.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,041.25 ($13.03).

The Sage Group Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,652.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 996 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 940.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

