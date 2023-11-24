The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.38.

Boeing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $219.91 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $171.70 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.97.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.91 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

