TeraWulf Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for TeraWulf in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Canada restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 30.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the third quarter worth $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TeraWulf by 1,763.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 90,564 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 356.2% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

