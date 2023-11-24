TD Asset Management Inc Sells 12,004 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,004 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

