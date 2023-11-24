Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 225 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.7% of Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $363.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
