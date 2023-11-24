Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCP) Releases Earnings Results

Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IVCP opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swiftmerge Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 405,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 336,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 483.9% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,073,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 889,832 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

