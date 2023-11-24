Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.37% of Surmodics worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Surmodics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,111,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $39.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Surmodics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Surmodics Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

