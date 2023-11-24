Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Issues Earnings Results

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $71.91 million for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 334.68%. Sunlands Technology Group updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.
Sunlands Technology Group Price Performance
STG opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 million, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sunlands Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunlands Technology Group
Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile
Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sunlands Technology Group
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Refiners, transporters surge: Niche energy markets defy oil slump
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- What Me Worry? Consumer stocks surge despite high inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.