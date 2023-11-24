Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Issues Earnings Results

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $71.91 million for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 334.68%. Sunlands Technology Group updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

STG opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 million, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sunlands Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sunlands Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

