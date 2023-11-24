SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Trading Up 4.5%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 133,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 778,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

