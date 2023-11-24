StockNews.com Upgrades StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) to “Strong-Buy”

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on StealthGas from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of GASS stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. StealthGas has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $255.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.96.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. StealthGas had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 2,823.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in StealthGas by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

