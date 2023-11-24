StockNews.com Upgrades Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) to Hold

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BNED

Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance

Shares of BNED opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.07. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 6.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 84.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,800,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Free Report)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.