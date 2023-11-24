StockNews.com Upgrades Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) to Hold

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, August 4th.
Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance
Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 6.34%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 84.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,800,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
