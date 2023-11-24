StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

SPLP opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $821.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $105,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 124,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,188 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $73,515.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 121,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $105,111.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,984 shares of company stock worth $390,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,785,000 after buying an additional 80,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading

