StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,242,785,000 after purchasing an additional 543,291,069 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,137,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33,944.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,351,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,213 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,505,000 after purchasing an additional 162,620 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

