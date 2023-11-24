StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AAU opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

