StockNews.com Downgrades Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Sell

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.53.
In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,256.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,465. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
