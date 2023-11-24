Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of McEwen Mining Call Options (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 30,818 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,838% compared to the typical daily volume of 519 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McEwen Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $950,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 968.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Stock Down 5.3 %

MUX stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $339.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $20.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

