STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in STERIS were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $900,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.60.

STERIS Trading Up 0.7 %

STERIS stock opened at $202.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.56 and its 200-day moving average is $217.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.87.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.