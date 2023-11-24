Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 868 ($10.86) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 879 ($11.00).

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($12.26) to GBX 990 ($12.39) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.76) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 956.33 ($11.96).

STAN stock opened at GBX 666.20 ($8.33) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,256.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.85. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 577.40 ($7.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 799.40 ($10.00). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 698.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 691.88.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

