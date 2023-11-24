SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,467 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $26,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.00. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.17 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

