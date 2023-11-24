So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) & Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Critical Survey

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) and Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares So-Young International and Ping An Healthcare and Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $182.38 million 0.72 -$9.50 million $0.04 30.76 Ping An Healthcare and Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ping An Healthcare and Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than So-Young International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

8.1% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of So-Young International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for So-Young International and Ping An Healthcare and Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ping An Healthcare and Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

So-Young International presently has a consensus price target of $2.78, suggesting a potential upside of 126.02%. Given So-Young International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Ping An Healthcare and Technology.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Ping An Healthcare and Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 2.45% 1.37% 1.11% Ping An Healthcare and Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

So-Young International beats Ping An Healthcare and Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty; So-Young Q&A for communications among users and doctors; So-Young PASS, an online aesthetic beauty skin care pass; So-Young Business College, an online training platform for medical aesthetic practitioners, including medical professionals, managers, and medical aesthetic consultants; and medical aesthetic community content; and other services through its website soyoung.com. It also provides content in various media formats on its online platform generated by users, including professional generated, user generated, professional user generated, and doctor generated content; information on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; blogs under the name Beauty Diaries; reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; software as a service; and engages in research and development, production, sales, and agency of laser and other optoelectronic medical beauty equipment. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, Internet culture, and micro finance services, as well as sells medical equipment. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Ping An Healthcare and Technology

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in China. The company offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; prepaid cards and health check-up services; and medical devices. It provides advertising, wellness management, and health management services. Further, the company provides medicine marketing services; technology services; application development and operation services; and hospital and clinic services, as well as operates an insurance agency. Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

