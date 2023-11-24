Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 3,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 27,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Sky Harbour Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 85.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sky Harbour Group stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Sky Harbour Group worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

See Also

