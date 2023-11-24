Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 80.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $21.21.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TSLX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

