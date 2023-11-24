Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 24.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $789.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76 and a beta of 0.61. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In related news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

