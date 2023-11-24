Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for SDX Energy (LON:SDX)

SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

SDX Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON SDX opened at GBX 4.05 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.28 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.96. SDX Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.10 ($0.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.80.

Get SDX Energy alerts:

About SDX Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.