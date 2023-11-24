Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for SDX Energy (LON:SDX)

SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
SDX Energy Price Performance
Shares of LON SDX opened at GBX 4.05 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.28 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.96. SDX Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.10 ($0.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.80.
About SDX Energy
