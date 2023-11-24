Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.58.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $63.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,775,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,775,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $411,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,127,450.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,920. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 52.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 789,002 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,081,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 521,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 2,278.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 541,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 518,909 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,404,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,285,000 after acquiring an additional 506,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

