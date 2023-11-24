ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow
In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,558. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow
ServiceNow Price Performance
NOW stock opened at $669.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $678.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $583.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.41.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.
ServiceNow Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ServiceNow
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- What Me Worry? Consumer stocks surge despite high inflation
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.