ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,558. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $669.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $678.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $583.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.