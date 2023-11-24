Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report issued on Monday, November 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Ayr Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.
Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.20 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%.
Ayr Wellness Price Performance
Ayr Wellness Company Profile
Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.
