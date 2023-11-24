Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report issued on Monday, November 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Ayr Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.20 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%.

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Shares of Ayr Wellness stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

(Get Free Report)

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.