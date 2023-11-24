Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

SPNS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.33 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 3.3% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sapiens International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sapiens International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

