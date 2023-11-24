Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.12% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,812,000 after buying an additional 133,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,685,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 318,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $996.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $36.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $102.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SASR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

