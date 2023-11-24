Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $12,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 8,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $217.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $130,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,588,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,734,213.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $130,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,588,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,734,213.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $59,721.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,665 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.