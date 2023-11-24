Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,690 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,690 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $11,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84 and a beta of 0.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 493.55%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.