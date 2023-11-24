Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Casey’s General Stores worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $284.60 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $286.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.22.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

