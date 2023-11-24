Royston Hoggarth Buys 100,000 Shares of Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) insider Royston Hoggarth bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($87,576.63).

Intercede Group Price Performance

IGP stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.94) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,750.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.53. Intercede Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 41.32 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 78.90 ($0.99).

Get Intercede Group alerts:

About Intercede Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercede Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercede Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.