Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Major Shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. Acquires 5,003 Shares

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $20,512.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 937,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,209.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 7,307 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,397.12.

On Thursday, November 9th, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 6,231 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $24,924.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 5,300 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $21,094.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 8,946 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,410.22.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.98. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

