Reviewing InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) and PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV)

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) and PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get InspireMD alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -353.86% -64.05% -52.23% PetVivo -1,166.25% -1,447.79% -344.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for InspireMD and PetVivo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00 PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

InspireMD currently has a consensus target price of $4.85, indicating a potential upside of 102.93%. Given InspireMD’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe InspireMD is more favorable than PetVivo.

1.3% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of InspireMD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of PetVivo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InspireMD and PetVivo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $5.17 million 9.96 -$18.49 million ($1.52) -1.57 PetVivo $920,000.00 9.45 -$8.72 million ($0.97) -0.62

PetVivo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InspireMD. InspireMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetVivo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

InspireMD has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InspireMD beats PetVivo on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InspireMD

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About PetVivo

(Get Free Report)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

