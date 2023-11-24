Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1,112.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,216,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after buying an additional 2,951,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 98,059.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,457,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,041,000 after buying an additional 1,456,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 119.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after buying an additional 671,905 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on REG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of REG stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.07%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

