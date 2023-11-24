Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 204 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $8,592,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $211.60 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.97 and its 200 day moving average is $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

