Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 96.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $83.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.62%.

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

