Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 92 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in F5 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in F5 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $167.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.01. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $168.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $45,990.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,811.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total transaction of $353,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,635,109.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $45,990.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,811.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,211. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

