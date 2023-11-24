Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of Nova Scotia Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Monday, November 20th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of C$8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.18 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.40.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$60.17 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$59.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

