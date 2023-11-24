PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Declares Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:UNLRY)

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0568 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UNLRY opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.28.
About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk
