PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Declares Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:UNLRY)

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0568 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UNLRY opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.28.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

