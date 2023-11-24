Proximus PLC Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.

Proximus Stock Performance

BGAOY opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. Proximus has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

