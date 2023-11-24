ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $7.60 Million Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 483,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 121.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 409,320 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 406,690 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 561.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 423,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 359,529 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after buying an additional 295,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 132.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 204,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Central Pacific Financial

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $54,694.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $164,650 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $472.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPF. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

