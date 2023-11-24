ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $7.44 Million Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 421,014 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 182,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,716 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 80,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.78. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.92 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMRC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

