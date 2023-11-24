ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 804 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 28.5% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Centene by 36.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 161.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Centene by 51.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

