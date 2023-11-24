ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,827 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wayfair by 670.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 415,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 361,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wayfair by 1,457.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 171,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wayfair from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Wayfair from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.52.

Wayfair Stock Up 1.4 %

W opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $90.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

