ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,735 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 38.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.75. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.11.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. William Blair lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABM Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.